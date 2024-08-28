In February, BMW recalled about 80,000 vehicles because their integrated brake modules might not have worked as designed. The German automaker is now expanding that recall to approximately 278,000 vehicles across a wide range of models as it issues a global stop-sale on the affected cars, according to CarExpert

The recall now affects 2023-2025 BMW i5, 7 Series, i7, X1, X2, X3, X5, X6, X7, and XM models in the US. Vehicles that have already received the replacement part under the earlier recall have to get it replaced again, the automaker told BMW Blog

According to NHTSA documents from the original recall, the integrated brake system might not function as intended, which could cause a reduction in the power assist feature. If an issue arises, the vehicle will display a warning light and a message on the main screen. 

A faulty brake module could cause longer than expected stopping distances and cause the antilock brake system and stability control to malfunction. However, the issue does not affect the vehicle’s mechanical braking capability or its emergency brake function.

Sources: BMWBlog, CarExpert

