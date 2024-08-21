Pricing for the 2025 Volkswagen ID.Buzz starts at $61,545, including a $1,550 destination charge.

Rear-wheel drive models have an EPA-estimated range of 234 miles.

Sales for the ID. Buzz 1st Edition will begin later this year.

It feels like decades have passed since the Volkswagen ID. Buzz debuted, but the electric bus still hasn't reached dealerships in the United States. That'll change by the end of the year when 1st Edition models go on sale, and now we know how much the entire range will cost. Consider yourself warned—the modern microbus is not a thrifty purchase.

The least expensive ID. Buzz is $61,545, including VW's $1,550 destination fee. That gets you into a Pro S with a single motor turning just the rear wheels and seating for seven people. Though technically an entry-level model, it's still well-equipped with a 12.9-inch infotainment screen, a 5.3-inch digital driver display, three-zone climate control, heated-ventilated 12-way power front seats with massage functions, and a whole lot more. It rides on 20-inch wheels and wears one of just three exterior color options: white, black, or silver.

Model/Trim Price ($1,550 Destination Included) 2025 ID. Buzz Pro S RWD $61,545 2025 ID. Buzz Pro S Plus RWD $65,045 2025 ID. Buzz Pro S Plus AWD $69,545 2025 ID. Buzz 1st Edition RWD $67,045 2025 ID. Buzz 1st Edition AWD $71,545

Pro S Plus is the next trim up, starting at $65,045 with rear-wheel drive or $69,545 for the dual motor AWD powertrain. It's the trim you'll need if you want a cool two-tone exterior finish, of which eight are available. It's also your gateway to the 700-watt stereo, power tailgate, a panoramic roof, and other tidbits like a heads-up display.

Then comes the 1st Edition, which as the name suggests, is the first ID. Buzz you can buy. It's an eye-watering $71,545 with AWD, and it gets everything offered on the Pro S plus special badging, paint, and wheels. You can save $4,500 by choosing the RWD model.

Volkswagen

Along with pricing, we're given a peek at some new interior colors. Copper is the lighter shade, Moonlight is the darker color, and the white/copper two-tone arrangement is called Dune. Volkswagen also shared EPA-estimated ranges for the first time, and the numbers are softer than expected. Rear-drive vans are rated for 234 miles between charges. AWD drops that number just slightly, to 231 miles.

The 1st Edition will be the only ID. Buzz trim available at launch. VW doesn't mention specifically when the launch begins, confirming only that it'll reach dealerships by the end of this year.