Tuthill Porsche, a UK company, just revealed its tribute to the 911 GT1 at Monterey Car Week.

It's got a 600-plus-hp flat-six and a choice of manual or dual-clutch transmissions.

The company plans to build 22 examples.

After causing quite a stir when photos of a 911 GT1-esque car arriving at LAX went around on social media, UK firm Tuthill Porsche has released the GT One. It's a tribute to the Porsche 911 GT1 race car of the late 1990s with over 600 horsepower, a 2,645-pound curb weight, and a planned 22-car production run.

Tuthill Porsche is a little coy on what, exactly, the GT One is based on. (Or if it's based on anything at all.) The 1996 and 1997 911 GT1 used the front and center section of a production 911 mated to a unique steel tubular rear taken off the 962 prototype. Perhaps Tuthill is doing something similar here, because the GT One is mid-engined, and quite obviously not a 911 at the back.

What we do know is that its offered with a choice of 4.0-liter flat-sixes, either a high-revving 500-hp naturally aspirated flat-six like the 11,000-rpm screamer Tuthill developed for its 911 K, or a 600-plus-hp flat-six with "forced induction." Tuthill Porsche doesn't specify whether the engine is turbo or supercharged, but we have to imagine turbocharged, since people don't typically supercharge Porsche engines.

You can have either a manual, or in the case of the car seen here, a dual-clutch transmission. The GT One has bespoke double-wishbone suspension front and rear, carbon-ceramic brakes, and a full FIA-spec roll cage. Bodywork is all carbon fiber, naturally, and the design is the work of California based Florian Flatau, who's previously done work with Singer.

If you don't know Tuthill Porsche, you should. It's a long-time rally and restoration shop based in the heart of the UK's "motorsports valley," and it's recently branched out into work with Singer and building its own wild restomods.

Admittedly, the name is a bit odd, given that the 911 GT1 raced against the Toyota GT-One in 1998. It's also something of a departure from the philosophy of the original 911 GT1, which was a true homologation special. A road car because it had to be. Tuthill is quick to point out that the GT One is a road car first and foremost, though it may develop an aero kit for track driving.

Tuthill Porsche hasn't revealed pricing yet, but one imagines it's a lot, as is the way with these things. And hey, if you want a car that stands out among Porsche resto-mods, you could do a hell of a lot worse than this.