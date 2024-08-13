The 2025 Kia K4 will start at $23,145, including destination.

The K4 will come standard with a 2.0-liter engine making 147 horsepower, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

First deliveries of the K4 will begin in September, with turbo models coming early 2025.

Kia has announced pricing for the cheapest car in its lineup, the K4 sedan. The 2025 Kia K4 will start at $23,145 with the $1,155 destination charge included. Replacing the Forte in Kia's lineup, the K4 is among the cheapest cars in America right now.

For that price you get a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated inline-four rated at 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque. It sends power to the front wheels via a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). The base LX trim gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along a suite of driver-assistance systems as standard, including speed limit assist, lane-keep assist, and adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capabilities. There's standard blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alerts, too.

Model Price Kia K4 LX $23,145 Kia K4 LXS $24,145 Kia K4 EX $25,145 Kia K4 GT-Line $26,345 Kia K4 GT-Line Turbo $29,245 Options for the 2025 K4 include an available multi-segment display cockpit, a Harman Kardon sound system, heated and ventilated seats, and a sunroof. Step up to the $26,345 GT-Line, and you get unique styling front and rear, along with bigger 18-inch alloy wheels and a smattering of black trim pieces along the exterior. The GT-Line Turbo takes things one step further, swapping out the base engine for a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 190 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque. That'll cost you an extra $2,900. The base K4 is set to arrive at dealers in September 2024. The GT-Line will show up one month later, followed by the turbo model in early 2025.