Kia introduced the K4 last week, showing its exterior and not much else. But at the 2024 New York Auto Show, Kia is spilling some of the beans about the 2025 K4 sedan, which goes on sale in the United States later this year.

The K4 will arrive with two powertrain options. The standard mill is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 147-horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque and pairs with a continuously variable transmission.

The optional engine is a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder. It 190 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque while paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters behind the steering wheel. If we're lucky, a GT model could debut down the line with even more power; the previous Forte GT had 201 hp.

The company’s fourth-generation compact sedan replaces the Forte—but it's even bigger than the outgoing sedan. Kia says the K4 is the largest compact sedan in its segment, measuring 185.4 inches long and 72.8 inches wide. It’s certainly bigger than the Forte, which was 182.7 and 70.9 inches, respectively.

Inside, the extra length and width translate into 38.0 inches of rear legroom and 37.3 inches of rear headroom. The sedan also has 14.6 cubic feet of trunk space.

Kia will offer the K4 in five trims: LX, LXS, EX, GT-Line, and GT-Line Turbo. Inside, 30 inches of screen dominate the dashboard, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard. Over-the-air updates and Kia’s Digital Key 2.0 with Ultra Wideband are also available.

A Medium Gray interior is available on the LX, LSX, and EX. Slate Green is also an option on the EX trim, while the GT-Line gets Onyx and Off-White interiors. The GT-Line models feature heated front seats, but ventilation and the driver’s seat memory function are optional. A Harman Kardon audio is also an available upgrade.

The K4 adopts bold styling with a fastback roof styling that the company calls its “Opposites United” design direction. It has a wide stance accented by standard vertical LED headlights and taillights that take inspiration from the EV9. Kia even hid the rear door handles in the C-pillar.

The GT-Line stands out with unique front and rear fascias with gloss-black accents, 18-inch alloy wheels, a satin chrome beltline, and gloss-black mirror caps, window trim, and side sills. The GT-Line Turbo gets even more visual goodies like LED projection headlights, LED fog lights, and unique wheels. Both GT trims have multi-link rear suspensions.

Kia also keeps K4 occupants safe by including a ton of standard safety features. Rear side airbags are now standard, and the list of equipment includes lane-keep assist, forward collision avoidance, rear cross-traffic alert, and more. Kia will also offer additional safety features like upgraded forward collision warning on the GT-Line Turbo model.

One thing that remains a mystery is the K4’s starting price. The 2024 Kia Forte starts at $19,990, with the $1,155 destination charge. It’ll likely tick upward a few thousand dollars, but it’ll have to undercut the K5, which starts at $26,745 for 2024. Kia says it’ll release pricing details and its precise arrival date closer to when it’s on sale. The 2025 Kia K4 reach dealers in the second half of 2024.