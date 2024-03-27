The new Kia K4 sedan is a sharp replacement to the outgoing Forte sedan. But one thing we didn't expect to see during its New York Auto Show debut was a hatchback version, which Kia discontinued on the Forte (the Forte5) back in 2018.

And we've got good news: The K4 hatchback is coming to America. Kia confirmed to Motor1 that it will arrive in the US "at a later date."

Much like the sedan, the hatchback looks sharp. The K4 five-door is “a practical vehicle that is aimed at a dynamic and urban lifestyle,” the company noted during its press conference. “The five-door shares the same front and rear design as well as the smooth elegance of the sedan.”

That means it probably has the same powertrain options as the sedan, too. The base engine is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet. There's also a more powerful turbocharged 1.6-liter engine making 190 hp and 195 lb-ft.

We'll know more about the K4 closer to the sedan's on-sale date, which should be sometime later this year. The hatchback will go on sale sometime after that.