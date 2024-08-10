Say hello to Figure 02. It's a humanoid robot developed by a California-based company called Figure. BMW recently took it for a test drive at the Spartanburg assembly plant, where it performed some subassembly work on components for cars.

The automaker is evaluating the robot for potential use in manufacturing. According to Figure, this is the most advanced humanoid robot currently available for purchase and use. In other words, it's not a one-off creation like the various backflipping prototypes we've seen from Boston Dynamics. And if BMW likes what it sees, there could be more of these working alongside humans to build your X5 one day.

Don't expect that anytime soon, however. While BMW says its recent test of Figure 02 was successful, it's still very much in the development and consideration phase. The automaker stresses there are no Figure robots currently at the Spartanburg plant, nor is there a timetable for bringing them into the fold.

“The developments in the field of robotics are very promising," said Milan Nedeljkovic, member of the board of management for production at BMW. "With an early test operation, we are now determining possible applications for humanoid robots in production. We want to accompany this technology from development to industrialization.”

During its recent evaluation run, Figure 02 was tasked with inserting specific sheet metal parts into fixtures. Aside from monitoring the work, BMW also noted how the robot interacted with its surroundings. The work was dexterous and designed to demonstrate the robot's ability to be both precise and delicate. We're assuming it passed with flying colors considering BMW's praises.

With the data gathered, the automaker is now collaborating with Figure in preparation for further development and testing. Both companies see Figure 02 serving in roles that would be "ergonomically awkward and tiring" to humans, possibly culminating with widespread use as part of BMW's iFactory vision of future production.