Essentially a crossover version of the Golf, the T-Roc isn't sold in the United States. That's not exactly a tragedy since we have enough SUVs already here, including the slightly larger Taos. What makes the T-Roc different than nearly all other high-riding models is the convertible version. Yes, a crossover with an electrically folding fabric top is available in 2024.

According to sales numbers published by Dataforce and cited by Automotive News Europe, the VW T-Roc Cabriolet is the best-selling mainstream convertible so far this year. As strange as that may seem, the two-door oddity tops the sales charts through June. In the first six months of the year, 6,110 people bought one. That's actually 22.7 percent less than in H1 2023, but still enough to comfortably claim the top spot.

The mighty Mazda Miata had to settle for second place, with 3,545 cars sold. It's a decline of 15 percent, although it's likely partially due to the transition from the ND2 to the ND3. The numbers might improve in the second half of 2024, but with the 2.0-liter engine now discontinued in Europe, we're not so sure.

Occupying the last place on the podium is the Alpine A110 since Dataforce bundles sales of mainstream convertibles with those of coupes. The mid-engined sports car is offered strictly with a fixed metal roof, albeit there was an open-roof one-off with an electric drivetrain a couple of years ago. In the January-June 2024 interval, 2,563 bought the sports coupe powered by a Renault-sourced turbocharged 1.8-liter gasoline engine shared with the defunct Megane RS hot hatchback. Demand surged by an impressive 47.6 percent.

Although the T-Roc was the best-selling convertible, it had to settle for second place overall. The only cabrio that was more popular in Europe through June was the Mini, which is listed separately in the premium segment. The BMW-owned brand sold 11,140 units, or 11.6 percent less than in the same period of last year.

The Porsche 911 finished in second place among luxury convertibles, with shipments increasing by 5.1 percent to 5,784 vehicles. The BMW 4 Series Convertible was third, at 4,714 units (-21.7 percent).

As for the regular T-Roc, it was the most popular model in the small SUV/crossover segment after VW delivered 105,332 units (1.7 percent). The Wolfsburg-based company has confirmed a second-generation model is planned, suggesting it would be its final new car with combustion engines for the European market. Another convertible to keep the spirit of the Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet alive seems highly unlikely, though.