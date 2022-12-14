Listen to this article

The Volkswagen T-Roc is a relatively new compact crossover from the German automaker. It debuted in 2017, with the convertible version shockingly arriving two years later. It’s this soft-top model that Volkswagen is using for its new T-Roc Cabriolet Edition Grey model that receives a visual makeover and some other upgrades.

Volkswagen will limit the model’s production to just 999 units. On the outside, the automaker finished the T-Roc with a matte Iridium Grey paint finish, pairing the sleek color with black accents. VW uses the contrasting black color on the mirror covers and spoiler thanks to the Black Style design package. VW extends the black to the door handles, T-Roc lettering, and trim strips, while black-painted 18-inch Grange Hill wheels sit at all four corners.

Gallery: Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Edition Grey

29 Photos

Inside, the crossover receives navigation, and a host of driver assistance features like lane keep assist. Other tech includes matrix headlights with Dynamic Light Assist, a winter package with a heated steering wheel, and a backup camera. The automaker built the special T-Roc Cabriolet off of the R-Line trim, giving the Edition Grey a solid foundation of features and amenities. Volkswagen says the new package will be cheaper than the equivalent R-Line Cabriolet.

VW also offers the Edition Plus package, which adds even more kit. Adding it to the limited T-Roc Edition Gray swaps out the black, 18-inch wheels for 19-inch Suzuka ones. The crossover also receives improved navigation, a BeatsAudio sound system, and adaptive chassis control. The special T-Roc comes with the automaker’s 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine, which produces 148 horsepower (110 kilowatts).

The T-Roc Edition Grey is priced at €46,470 ($49,636 at today’s exchange rate) in Germany. The model with the Edition Plus Package is €51,600 ($55,119). It’s available to order now, and Volkswagen expects deliveries to start in February in the country. VW has sold more than one million T-Rocs since its introduction, but the company does not offer the crossover in the US.