When Ford launched the 2025 Maverick yesterday, it finally gave people what they wanted all along–a hybrid AWD version. As it turns out, the Blue Oval is expanding the lineup further with the launch of the Lobo. Spanish for "Wolf" and the F-150's name in Mexico, the new flavor is a street-oriented performance truck.

Compared to a regular trim level of the popular compact truck, Lobo sits 0.5 inches lower at the front axle and 1.12 inches at the back. This stiffened suspension comes along with monotube rear dampers from the Maverick Tremor but with specific tuning. The roof height is down by 0.8 inches and those 19-inch black "turbofan" wheels look like they were taken from an Escort RS Cosworth.

At the front axle, the Maverick Lobo borrows the dual-piston brake calipers of the Focus ST. In addition, the quicker steering rack comes from the Kuga, the European version of the Escape. From the Mustang Mach-E, it gets the upper strut mounts and steering rack bushings. Other changes include upgraded cooling by inheriting the goodies from the 4K Tow Pack with a larger radiator and fan, along with a transmission oil cooler.

Ford is gifting its smallest pickup a dedicated Lobo mode you're not supposed to use on public roads. It turns on torque vectoring through a twin-clutch rear drive unit and loosens up the stability control system. That should make it easier for the driver to have a bit of fun by going sideways. Ford claims the Lobo mode serves as the Maverick's equivalent of the track mode found in the Mustang pony car.

Prepare to be disappointed if you're looking for more power underneath the hood. The Maverick Lobo sticks to the same turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine. With the 2025 model year, the four-banger has lost some ponies since it now makes 238 hp, down by 12 hp. Torque remains unchanged, at 277 lb-ft.

The engine isn't linked to the same eight-speed automatic or continuously variable transmission found in the other Maverick models. Instead, it's hooked up to a seven-speed auto with paddle shifters derived from the European-focused (get it?) hot hatch we mentioned earlier.

Beyond the mechanical revisions, there are some cosmetic changes as well. Aside from the nifty retro-flavored wheels, the Maverick Lobo has a black roof. In addition, the rear bumper and rocker moldings now have the same color as the body. The front fascia is exclusive to the sports truck, as are the Grabber Blue and Electric Lime accents inside.

Pricing kicks off at $36,595 (including destination) for the standard specification. Step up to the better-equipped model and you'll be paying $42,090. Only the latter can already be ordered. The base Lobo will follow before the end of the year. Deliveries of both start at the beginning of 2025.

2025 Ford Maverick Lobo