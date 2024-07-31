Ford has given the endlessly popular Maverick pickup some big updates for 2025. The most important is the addition of an all-wheel drive trim for the 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain, improving towing and payload capacities to match the more powerful EcoBoost model. There's also wireless Apple CarPlay and a new front fascia.

The AWD hybrid trim was something customers asked Ford for most, so the company delivered. Power is unchanged from Atkinson-cycle inline-four, which pairs to a single electric motor for 191 horsepower and 155 pound-feet of torque. Like before, it's paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission.

Adding a set of powered rear wheels, along with an optional 4K towing package, gets you 2,000 extra pounds of pulling capacity, for a total of 4,000 pounds. That matches what you get on the 2.0-liter turbocharged EcoBoost four-cylinder. But the AWD hybrid Maverick actually loses a bit of payload capacity, with just 1,400 pounds, down from 1,500.

There are four trims for the 2025 Maverick: XL, XLT, Lariat, and the Tremor. The first three trims get the hybrid powertrain as standard, while the Tremor gets the 238-hp EcoBoost as its only engine option. The other trims can be optioned with the 2.0-liter, though, should you prefer that 277 lb-ft slug of torque. It's paired to an eight-speed auto, and as before, comes standard with AWD.

Cosmetically, the 2025 Maverick is treated to a new grille and new fang-shaped headlights up front. Inside there's a new 13.2-inch touchscreen equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There's also a 360-degree camera and a 5G modem onboard allowing for over-the-air updates.

Ford has yet to release full pricing or fuel economy numbers for the 2025 Maverick but says the front-drive hybrid model will start at $27,890 including destination. Likewise, Ford claims a targeted EPA-rating of 42 miles per gallon city for the front-drive hybrid model, and 40 mpg for the AWD hybrid. Deliveries are set to begin in late 2024.

29 Photos Motor1.com