Ford has given the endlessly popular Maverick pickup some big updates for 2025. The most important is the addition of an all-wheel drive trim for the 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain, improving towing and payload capacities to match the more powerful EcoBoost model. There's also wireless Apple CarPlay and a new front fascia. 

The AWD hybrid trim was something customers asked Ford for most, so the company delivered. Power is unchanged from Atkinson-cycle inline-four, which pairs to a single electric motor for 191 horsepower and 155 pound-feet of torque. Like before, it's paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission.

Adding a set of powered rear wheels, along with an optional 4K towing package, gets you 2,000 extra pounds of pulling capacity, for a total of 4,000 pounds. That matches what you get on the 2.0-liter turbocharged EcoBoost four-cylinder. But the AWD hybrid Maverick actually loses a bit of payload capacity, with just 1,400 pounds, down from 1,500. 

There are four trims for the 2025 Maverick: XL, XLT, Lariat, and the Tremor. The first three trims get the hybrid powertrain as standard, while the Tremor gets the 238-hp EcoBoost as its only engine option. The other trims can be optioned with the 2.0-liter, though, should you prefer that 277 lb-ft slug of torque. It's paired to an eight-speed auto, and as before, comes standard with AWD.

Cosmetically, the 2025 Maverick is treated to a new grille and new fang-shaped headlights up front. Inside there's a new 13.2-inch touchscreen equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There's also a 360-degree camera and a 5G modem onboard allowing for over-the-air updates.

Ford has yet to release full pricing or fuel economy numbers for the 2025 Maverick but says the front-drive hybrid model will start at $27,890 including destination. Likewise, Ford claims a targeted EPA-rating of 42 miles per gallon city for the front-drive hybrid model, and 40 mpg for the AWD hybrid. Deliveries are set to begin in late 2024.

Ford Maverick (2025)
29 Photos
Ford Maverick (2025) Ford Maverick (2025) Ford Maverick (2025) Ford Maverick (2025) Ford Maverick (2025) Ford Maverick (2025) Ford Maverick (2025)
Motor1.com

More on the Maverick

2024 ford maverick tremor review The Ford Maverick Tremor Is Cute and Kinda Capable
ford recalls maverick escape shift neutral Ford Recalls Hybrids Because They Might Shift Into Neutral on Their Own
Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily.
For more information, read our
Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com