The Ford Focus ST is now a forbidden fruit in the United States but the hot hatch is living a rather exciting life on the Old continent. In Europe, the go-fast Ford was facelifted last year and now receives a new track-focused package, which brings hardware improvements for better performance for “genuine driving enthusiasts.”

The kit was developed entirely by the Ford Performance team and was tested in Germany around the famous Nurburgring track. The Track Pack is available only for the model with a manual gearbox and includes an adjustable KW Automotive coilover suspension system with stainless steel housings for dampers with a 12-step adjustment for upward response and a 16-step adjustment for rebound. The goal is for the enthusiasts to be able to fine-tune the responsiveness of the suspension according to the track they are going to attack.

Complementing the new suspension is a set of 19-inch flow-formed alloy wheels with 10 percent lower weight than the Focus ST’s standard wheels. The wheels come with Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires and hide an enhanced Brembo brake system. The front discs are 10 percent larger in diameter compared to the stock brakes and use Brembo four-piston fixed calipers. Last but not least, new powder-coated springs provide up to 50 percent stiffer response and reduce ride height by 10 mm.

Differentiating the Focus ST Track Pack from the regular hot hatch are a number of visual touches, which include a rear spoiler, diffuser, and front bumper wings finished in high gloss black regardless of the body color. The same treatment can be also found on the roof, front upper grille, and side mirror caps.

Powering the Focus ST Track Pack is a 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 280 horsepower (209 kilowatts). As mentioned above, the performance package is only available for cars equipped with a six-speed three-pedal gearbox.

The order books for the hot hatch are now open with the first customer deliveries planned for November this year.