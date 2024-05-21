Say hello to the 2025 Honda Civic. Everyone's favorite small sedan now wears a slightly different face, but the big news is what's behind the updated grille and fascia. Under the hood you'll find a new hybrid powertrain available in two new trim levels. It combines impressive power with even more impressive fuel economy.

For 2025 Honda now offers Sport Hybrid and Sport Touring Hybrid trims, with the latter being the new range-topper for the Civic line. Honda doesn't provide details on the electrified powertrain, saying it's a dual e-motor setup working with a 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine, generating a combined 200 horsepower and 232 pound-feet of torque. For the record, that's as much horsepower and more twist than you get in a new Civic Si. We suspect that's why Honda calls the hybrid the most powerful non-Type-R Civic of all time.

Honda claims the electrified Civic is faster than the 1.5-liter turbocharged trims, which are now officially dead. The new hybrid is also expected to earn a combined EPA mileage rating close to 50 mpg, fusing modest performance with impressive economy. By comparison, the most frugal 2024 Civic earns a 36-mpg rating. Further helping the hybrid are four levels of regenerative braking, while the suspension gets specific tuning to help improve ride quality while reducing noise. Honda states hybrid trims have the lowest NVH of all Civics.

Gallery: 2025 Honda Civic

13 Photos

The updated styling was previewed back in January, but now we have a better look at the Civic's fresh face. The lower fascia swaps out larger corner vents for narrow vertical openings, and the grille is ever-so-slightly larger. Hybrid trims have body-colored headlight trim and a lip spoiler, but all Civics get darker taillights at the rear. New exterior colors include Solar Silver Metallic, Urban Gray Pearl, Blue Lagoon Pearl, and Sand Dune Pearl.

Inside, hybrid trims have a gray interior and Sport Touring Hybrid gets leather seats with a 12-speaker stereo and a bigger 9-inch infotainment screen. The Sport Touring Hybrid is also how you get Google built-in, offered on Civic for the first time.

"The new Civic hybrid is a perfectly-timed addition to the Honda lineup as hybrid-electric sales continue to grow, providing Honda with an important building block toward 100 percent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2040," said Lance Woelfer, Honda assistant vice president of Honda National Auto Sales. "Honda hybrid-electric models represented over one-quarter of our overall brand sales in 2023, and the fun-to-drive Civic hybrid is a fantastic new product at the gateway of our popular electrified lineup along with Accord hybrid, CR-V hybrid and the all-electric Prologue."

The 2025 Honda Civic arrives at dealerships starting with sedans in June. Hybrid models will be available in both sedan and hatchback format, with LX and Sport soldiering on as non-electrified, lower-priced trims with the 2.0-liter engine. Pricing will be announced later this year.

