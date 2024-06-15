The 24 Hours of Le Mans is underway, and with that, Cadillac has released two special editions to honor the occasion. The CT5-V Blackwing Le Monstre and CT4-V Blackwing Petit Petaud pay tribute to Cadillac's racing heritage and the race itself with custom design touches, new colors, and limited badging.

The aptly named CT5-V Blackwing Le Monstre was inspired by the 1950 Cadillac race car with the same nickname and the 101st running of Le Mans. The exterior is finished in a custom Magnus Metal Frost paint with Stormhawk Blue carbon fiber accents.

Inside it gets blue accents and a heritage number "2" etched into the seatbacks, as well as custom sill plates with the same heritage number design. The phrases “Le Monstre” and “75 Years” are etched onto each corner. Underhood is the factory supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 engine making 668 horsepower.

The CT4-V Blackwing Petit Pataud was inspired by Cadillac's 1950 Le Mans debut, named after the Series 61 race car with the same nickname. It has the same Magnus Metal Frost paint with Stormhawk Blue carbon fiber accents as the larger CT5-V but with the heritage number "3" and a black leather interior instead. The CT4-V Blackwing packs a twin-turbo 3.6-liter V-6 with 472 hp.

Each Caddy will have badging inside to mark their limited availability. There will only be 101 examples of the CT5-V and just 50 examples of the CT4-V. Cadillac doesn't list pricing for these two special trims, but the standard CT5-V Blackwing will cost about $95,000 for 2025 and the CT4-V Blackwing starts at $63,590.