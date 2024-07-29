Finally, the Huracan replacement has a debut date. Tucked away in a press release about H1 2024 sales results is Lamborghini's announcement about introducing its all-new supercar on August 16. Reportedly named Temerario, the third plug-in hybrid from Sant'Agata Bolognese will premiere during the Monterey Car Week.

Unlike the Huracan and the Gallardo before it, the newcomer is an all-Lamborghini effort since it won't be twinned with the Audi R8. The company with the raging bull is making so much money that it can afford to splurge on an all-new model without needing to spread the development costs with an R8 equivalent. Audi, which technically owns Lamborghini, has no intention of launching a new one, at least not with a combustion engine.

In the build-up to the new Lamborghini's official reveal, we've learned the car will sadly lose the sweet-sounding naturally aspirated V-10. Instead of the NA 5.2-liter powerhouse, it'll employ a twin-turbo V-8 with 789 hp on tap. Despite featuring forced induction, the 4.0-liter engine with 538 pound-feet of torque will rev to a screaming 10,000 rpm. The flat-plane V-8 is derived from the SC63 LMDh prototype where it displaces a slightly smaller 3.8 liters and works with a different hybrid system.

But wait, there's more. Since it'll be a hybrid, the combined output is going to be higher. Nestled between the combustion engine and the Revuelto-sourced transversely mounted eight-speed dual-clutch transmission is an electric motor delivering 147 hp and 221 lb-ft. Other details remain a mystery but we do know the "Temerario" will have a three-motor hybrid system. If it's anything like its bigger brother, that means there's one motor at the front and another one at the rear.

In a LinkedIn post, Lambo boss Stephan Winkelmann recently hinted the total output will surpass 887 hp. That's already roughly 250 hp more than the most potent iterations of the outgoing Huracan. However, logic tells us the new supercar will put on some weight after adding all those electric bits. It's a necessary evil to cut down emissions and meet increasingly stringent regulations.

Since we mentioned sales in the beginning, Lamborghini is doing better than ever. Through June, deliveries rose by 4.1 percent to 5,558 cars, setting a new record for the first half of the year. Existing orders for the Urus SE will keep the factory busy for about one year. That's despite the fact the plug-in hybrid SUV broke cover only a few months ago. The Revuelto is even more popular since newly placed orders won't be fulfilled until near the end of 2026.

The last Huracan is scheduled to leave the assembly line in December when it will make way for its all-new replacement. Its sister car, the Audi R8, was discontinued in March.