The fifth-generation Odyssey landed in the United States for the 2018 model year, earning a facelift three years later. Honda is giving the minivan another update for 2025, bringing styling changes, modernized technology, and a simplified trim level structure. As it usually happens when a new or updated car rolls out, there's also a notable price bump.

Not that Odyssey customers are necessarily buying the car for how it looks, but the changes brought by the 2025MY should make it more desirable. Well, at least that's what Honda hopes. The van has a sportier grille with black surrounds and bigger fog lights. At the rear, the new bumper integrates vertical reflectors borrowed from the defunct Acura NSX, funnily enough.

Elsewhere, all trim levels now have freshly designed wheels, including a new machine-finished 19-inch set for the flagship Odyssey Elite. The family hauler gets an updated color palette as Honda is adding Solar Silver Metallic and Smoke Blue Pearl paints.

Stepping inside, the 2025 Odyssey receives a seven-inch digital instrument cluster as standard. The base model also gets an updated touchscreen with a nine-inch diagonal, up by one inch. Not only is the infotainment slightly larger, but it's now quicker to operate thanks to a more powerful processor. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity is included, along with more USB-C ports front and rear.

2025 Honda Odyssey

Upgrade to the Touring or Elite trim level and Honda installs a new rear-seat entertainment system with a 12.8-inch screen. It replaces the old 10.2-inch setup and has the HDMI port installed inside the console, which also features a storage area to hold your streaming device.

As for pricing, there's bad news. The entry-level $39,635 EX is gone, so the lineup now starts with the EX-L. It costs $43,315 after factoring in destination and handling charges. Previously known as Sport, the Sport-L will set you back $44,465. The Touring is now $48,005. Splurge for the Elite and you're looking at spending $52,275.

Trims 2025 Price Difference Over 2024 EX-L $43,315 +$610 Sport-L $44,465 +$355 Touring $48,005 +$1,110 Elite $52,275 +$510

What hasn't changed is the engine. It's still the same naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V-6 with 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque delivered to the wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission. At home in Japan, Honda sells an Odyssey imported from China with a hybrid powertrain based around a four-cylinder, 2.0-liter engine. Hooked up to a CVT, the electrified setup makes 212 hp and 232 lb-ft.

Honda will have the 2025 Odyssey at dealers across the US from tomorrow, July 23.