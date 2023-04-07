Listen to this article

Honda ended production of the JDM-spec Odyssey at the Sayama plant located in the Saitama Prefecture in late 2021 when the minivan was retired from the local market. Due to popular demand, the family hauler is officially returning to the Land of the Rising Sun. This time around, it's no longer built locally. Instead, the grocery-getter comes as an import from China and will be sold as the e:HEV Absolute EX Black Edition.

As its lengthy name implies, it has a hybrid powertrain and an assortment of black accents on the outside. You will notice the cabin is different compared to the Odyssey sold in the United States. The dashboard looks slightly more modern with slimmer horizontal air vents and fancier switchgear for the climate controls. It also boasts a larger 11.4-inch display for the infotainment and USB-C port for second-row occupants.

2023 Honda Odyssey (JDM)

10 Photos

Speaking of which, those two captain's chairs in the middle are four-way power adjustable and have armrests on both sides. These heated and reclining seats are separated by a folding table with a pair of built-in cup holders. Up front, Honda has made the driver's seat eight-way adjustable while the passenger sits on a four-way power seat, with both being heated. Elsewhere, there's tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, and an electrically operated tailgate.

Imported from the Guangqi Honda plant in Guangzhou, the JDM Odyssey is based on the minivan's second facelift introduced in late 2020. It's powered by a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter gasoline engine as part of a hybrid powertrain to deliver a combined output of 212 hp and 232 lb-ft (315 Nm) of torque channeled to the wheels via an e-CVT.

Honda will have the Odyssey e:HEV Absolute EX Black Edition available in Japan from the fourth quarter of 2023, with preorders to start in the fall.