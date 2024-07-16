It’s official—Hyundai’s three-row electric SUV debuts later this year and goes on sale for 2025. The automaker could call it the Ioniq 9, serving as the brand’s equally large equivalent to the Kia EV9 and an electrified alternative to its Palisade.

Hyundai was caught testing the new EV on US roads a few months ago, skillfully hiding its design. However, all signs indicate that the SUV will take much of its styling inspiration from 2021’s Ioniq Seven concept, its novel greenhouse, and other elements. The company has done an excellent job of making each Ioniq model look unique, and its new SUV should follow suit.

The 2025 Ioniq 9 will likely ride on Hyundai’s E-GMP architecture, sharing powertrain and battery configurations with its Kia sibling. The base EV9 offers rear-wheel drive and 215 horsepower, while an all-wheel drive model with 379 hp and a bigger battery tops the range. Hyundai could pull these powertrains directly over from Kia, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

While we will see the new Hyundai debut later this year, which the company officially calls the 2025 Ioniq three-row SUV (EV), we don’t know when it’ll reach dealers. It’s a 2025 model, which makes us think it’ll be on sale early next year, especially if it’s sharing its hardware with Kia.