Ford only made 4,038 first-generation Ford GTs over two brief model years. However, it was long enough to cement the blue-badged American supercar as something truly special in enthusiasts’s minds. With such a low production number, it’s sad to see that not every example has had the best existence after leaving the factory. The VINWiki YouTube channel has unearthed an abandoned GT left to rot in a garage for 15 years that’ll require as much disinfectant as soap to get clean. But it’s not all bad news.

Despite having a cabin full of mold covering large swathes of the dashboard and seats, the supercharged 5.4-liter V-8 engine behind it starts and runs, allowing the crusty Ford to move under its own power. But it doesn’t sound good. The exhaust note is uneven, choked, and anemic, and the car likely needs a solid tune-up after sitting for so long.

The oil and gas are old, and there’s a good chance the spark plugs are still original, likely just the start of a potentially long list of repairs. The fact that the V-8 engine starts and runs at all is a good omen for its upcoming restoration, but it’s not making all of its advertised power anymore, unable to make it up the driveway and onto the back of a tow truck.

The GT originally made 550 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque when it first went on sale for the 2005 model year, clicking off 0-60 times in the high 3.0-second range. Ford put a six-speed manual between the engine and rear wheels, with the coupe capable of holding its own alongside Porsche, Ferrari, and others.

The GT’s rescue is just the start of its new life. It’s getting a complete makeover, starting with the powertrain, before undergoing a thorough and much-needed cleaning. The cabin is disgusting, but it's worth the effort to clean if it helps resurrect one of the few first-gen GTs ever produced back to its former glory.