Ford released its sales numbers for 2023 on Thursday, confirming it sold a grand total of 31 GT supercars last year. A company spokesperson confirmed to Motor1 the GT ended production in March of last year, as planned.

The small number of GTs built in 2023 correlates to the update from Ford in August 2023 saying it had extended production of the twin-turbo V6-powered supercar from 2022 to complete the last batch of cars.

Ford originally planned to build just 1,000 GTs through four years of production in collaboration with racing firm Multimatic. The company added another 350 units to the production run to satiate demand in 2018, with plans to complete production in 2022.

It's not clear why Ford extended production into the first few months of 2023, though we bet supply chain constraints with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic had something to do with it. A spokesperson declined to share any photos or details on the final production GT when reached by Motor1, but if the Shmee150 YouTube channel is to be believed, the last GT is chassis N260-J211, painted in Antimatter Blue and paired with graphite wheels and red brake calipers, delivered to a private collector in Detroit, Michigan in May.

Ford sent off GT production with the LM Edition, revealed in October 2022. All LM Edition GTs were painted in Liquid Silver, with either red or blue accents. All 20 examples also included a piece of the Ford GT race car that finished third in class at the 24 Hours of LeMans in 2016.

