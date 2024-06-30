The AMG One hypercar was made to carve corners. Mercedes says it's a Formula 1 car for the road, after all. But having 1,049 horsepower means straight-line speed is also immense. Here's proof.

The Gercollector YouTube channel filmed a recent outing with their own Mercedes-AMG One as they took it to Germany's Autobahn highway, where there is no speed limit. There, the car was able to reach a maximum speed of 347 km/h (215 mph) before having to slow for traffic. That is incredibly fast.

All those horses come courtesy of a 1.6-liter turbocharged V-6 lifted from AMG's Formula 1 program, paired to three electric motors (two at the front, and another at the rear attached to the engine). The engine can rev up to 11,000 rpm, and because there's next to no sound-deadening inside, you can hear every last ignition.

AMG says the top speed for the One is 219 mph, but considering just how hard the car was pulling when the driver had to lift off, we suspect the true top speed is even quicker. With a curb weight of just pounds and moving active aero that can tuck away to eliminate drag, we could see the AMG One breeze by 225 mph with enough space, judging by this footage.

Just as cool are the noises the AMG One makes. In addition to the wailing V-6, the car delivers a satisfying e-motor whine to the cabin as it cruises leisurely through the German countryside while in its all-electric mode. There's also the gearshift clunk as the car moves its way up the bespoke sequential transmission.