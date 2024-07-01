Koenigsegg announced on Monday it took a Jesko from zero to 400 km/h and back to zero in a record-breaking 27.83 seconds. The time beats the old record set in 2023, held by the Koengisegg Regera, by 0.98 seconds.

The Swedish supercar maker said the Jesko Absolut has also broken the 0-250-0 mph record, achieving the feat in just 28.27 seconds (1.33 seconds quicker than the Regera's record). It also set the record for quickest production car to 400 km/h and to 250 mph, at 18.82 seconds and 19.2 seconds, respectively. All four records were achieved with factory test driver Markus Lundh at an airfield in Örebro, Sweden on Thursday, June 27th.

The Jesko is one of the most extreme supercars on the planet. Its 5.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 makes 1600 horsepower on E85 gasoline. It's connected to the rear wheels via what Koenigsegg calls the Light Speed Transmission (LST), a nine-speed gearbox that uses seven clutches for ultra-fast shifts.

The car used to set the records was running on E85, and was unmodified save for a roll cage and a driver's seat from a Koenigsegg One:1 "favored by the driver," according to the company.

The Absolut version used here eschews the big wing and ultimate downforce in favor of straight-line speed, optimizing drag to achieve better acceleration. While this record is certainly impressive, founder Christian von Koenigsegg theorizes the Jesko Absolut can reach speeds of 330 mph if given enough space. We're on the edge of our seats waiting for that experiment to play out.