When the automaker admits one of its products has "not been successful," you know there are deals to be had. Toyota is trying to lure people into buying the slow-selling Mirai by shaving off a whopping 49 percent from the hydrogen sedan's original price tag. The Limited trim is now $33,000 cheaper than the MSRP of $67,115. Cars Direct got a hold of a bulletin sent to dealers, and this discount is confirmed on Toyota's website.

To sweeten the pot, the massive price reduction can be combined with zero percent financing for 72 months. Stick to the base XLE trim and Toyota shaves off a substantial $25,000 from the original $50,190 sticker. This cash incentive can also be combined with zero percent APR on the entry-level Mirai.

To sweeten the pot, Toyota also throws in $15,000 worth of hydrogen fuel for six years. That means a Mirai Limited buyer can save as much as $48,000. A Mirai XLE with the fat cash incentive combined with the complimentary fuel brings savings of $37,000.

Exactly how bad are sales? There's no point in beating around the bush–they're awful. Through June, Toyota only sold 245 cars in the United States, representing a decline of 85.8 percent compared to the first six months of 2022. Last month, only 20 vehicles changed hands. Despite sluggish sales, the company pledged its long-term commitment to hydrogen tech in an e-mail sent to Motor1 several months ago.

Toyota is not the only Japanese brand offering a hydrogen car in the United States. Honda recently launched the CR-V e:FCEV as a plug-in hybrid since the crossover also features a rechargeable battery pack. Alternatively, South Korea's Hyundai Nexo Fuel Cell is still available. Of the three, only the CR-V e:FCEV is built in the US.

Elsewhere, BMW will decide later this year whether it'll build a hydrogen car. If that happens, it'll go on sale before the end of the decade, paving the way for more models planned to arrive in the 2030s.