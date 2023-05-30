Toyota had a few very interesting vehicles displayed at last weekend’s Fuji 24 Hours in Japan. In addition to the 2024 Crown Sedan (see the related links below), the firm also had a concept vehicle based on the Mirai at its boot. There’s no official press release to support the debut of the Mirai Sport Concept but a new video catches the vehicle during the event.

With no official announcement coming from Toyota, we don’t have all the details but we know a lot about the concept car nevertheless. For starters, it is based on the second-generation Mirai which morphed into a traditional and sleek-looking sedan after its full redesign some three years ago. The hydrogen concept vehicle doesn’t look like a full-blown Gazoo Racing product but there are noticeable exterior tweaks that differentiate it from the standard Mirai.

Those styling mods include a sportier and de-chromed front bumper with a new arrangement of the grilles. There’s an aggressive-looking lower grille in a gloss black finish and a more subtle upper grille. At the back, the bumper receives some sort of a diffuser and a small spoiler. Last but not least, the entire exterior is finished in matte grey color sourced from the Toyota GR Corolla.

As far as we understand it, the concept rides on 21-inch alloy wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport S 245/40R21 tires. The hydrogen sedan sits on a 0.8-inch (20-millimeter) lower suspension, which in combination with the 21-inch rims, gives the vehicle a sportier stance.

That more aggressive appearance is reportedly not matched with an increased output. The stock Mirai has a hydrogen fuel cell powertrain with a peak output of 182 horsepower (136 kilowatts) and 220 pound-feet (300 Newton-maters) of torque. The FCEV can travel up to 402 miles (647 kilometers) without refueling. Toyota doesn't say anything about its plans for the Mirai Sport Concept but we believe it won't reach production.

Note: Standard 2021 Toyota Mirai pictured in the gallery above.