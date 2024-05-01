Red Bull Racing's Chief Technical Officer Adrian Newey is leaving the team in 2025 after 18 years and 13 championships. But that doesn't mean the track-only hypercar he designed for Red Bull—dubbed the RB17—is off the table. Newey said he will complete development of the car ahead of its debut later this year.

"The final stages of development of RB17 are upon us," Newey said in a statement. "So for the remainder of my time with the Team, my focus will lie there."

Red Bull seconded that confirmation, saying: "Adrian will focus on final development and delivery of Red Bull’s first hypercar, his highly anticipated RB17 set to be unveiled at Goodwood in July."

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

The Red Bull RB17 hypercar will be a track-only affair with reports indicating the car will have a 1,000-horsepower V-10 engine that revs to a ridiculous 15,000 rpm, with an electric motor delivering an extra 200 hp.

The car is said to weigh less than 2,000 pounds, and it will reportedly be able to achieve lap times comparable to an F1 car. Peak downforce is estimated to be 3,747 pounds at 150 miles per hour, and a remarkable 2,000 pounds at just 120 miles per hour. Red Bull only plans to build 50 examples of the RB17 and each one will cost about $6.3 million.