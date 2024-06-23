In 2017, Mitsubishi revived its iconic Eclipse nameplate and promptly slapped it on the backside of an SUV. Sad. Now we're seeing new trademark filings for other iconic Mitsubishi names, like Montero and Lancer Sportback, that could also end up on unappealing models.

The former Montero nameplate hasn't been around in the US since 2006, but Mitsubishi recently filed a trademark for the Montero name with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The trademark specifies “automobiles” and dozens of other uses, so it's possible we could see the Montero name on a future Mitsubishi here in the US.

Mitsubishi filed a second trademark for "Lancer Sportback" that was initially refused by the USPTO, but is currently under appeal. The Lancer Sportback was the five-door version of the Lancer in the US that was introduced in 2010. This trademark appeal was filed in March, and specifies use for “automobiles and structural parts therefor.”

The Lancer Sportback trademark filing is especially interesting. We know that Mitsubishi is teaming up with Nissan to bring a handful of new hybrid and electric models to the US, including its own version of the next-generation Leaf. Rumors say the Lancer Sportback could be Mitsubishi’s version of the Leaf (if the patent is granted).

There are also rumors of a new Mitsubishi truck for the US and a production version of the D:X Concept (which could become the next Delica). But we’re taking all of these details with a grain of salt. We won’t know anything for sure until the first new Mitsubishi models start rolling off the production line sometime in 2025 for the 2026 model year.