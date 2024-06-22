If you were hoping to hop into a new Toyota Grand Highlander or Lexus TX this weekend, you'll have to wait. Toyota has issued a stop-sale in the US as of June 20, 2024, for the Grand Highlander and TX three-row SUVs due to an airbag issue.

According to Toyota, the driver's side curtain airbag may not deploy in a crash with the driver's window rolled down. This airbag located just above the window near the driver's head is designed to protect the upper body in the event of a crash.

The recall affects about 145,000 units of the Grand Highlander and TX built for the 2024 model year. Current owners of a 2024 Grand Highlander or TX will be notified of a fix by mid-August when Toyota finds a solution to the issue.

The Toyota Grand Highlander and Lexus TX are built in the same plant in Princeton, Indiana. Thus far through 2024—the first full production year for both SUVs—Toyota has already sold 48,840 Grand Highlanders while Lexus has moved 18,965 examples of the TX.

Both SUVs use the same turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder base engine, while the Grand Highlander has a Hybrid Max option with 362 horsepower, and the TX has a plug-in-hybrid option with up to 406 hp. For 2024, the Toyota Grand Highlander starts at $44,715 while the premium Lexus TX costs $55,050.