Bugatti designed the Tourbillon with a "sense of mechanical timelessness," and that’s most evident in the cabin. It looks pretty similar to the Chiron at a glance, with a central spire containing various controls and a chunky steering wheel, but there’s a new centerpiece—the intricate instrument cluster designed and built with the expertise of Swiss watchmakers.

The titanium piece weighs just 1.5 pounds and contains more than 600 parts and fine gems, like rubies and sapphires. The structure is built with tolerances of 5 to 50 microns, or 0.0002 to 0.002 inches, and the back is just as delicate, with a brace supporting the central screen.

The central dial has the speedometer and rpm indicator, with a small digital display at the bottom for the speed and gear selection. The two dials move like the hands of a clock. On the left are temperature, fuel, and battery gauges. The right dial contains the power indicator for the car’s 1,800-horsepower, 8.3-liter hybrid V-16 engine.

Bugatti ensures the driver can always see the gauges by designing the steering wheel with a fixed hub. The spokes at the top and bottom of the wheel extend behind the instrument cluster, leaving a completely unobstructed view of the piece.

Bugatti wanted to craft a cabin that would still look good 100 years from now. Did it accomplish it? The instrument cluster is a work of art, and the hide-away central screen that pops out the top of the dash should help keep the interior from feeling dated while embracing the analog feel that Bugatti CEO Mate Rimac noted supercar buyers are starting to prefer.

Tourbillon deliveries won’t begin until 2026, with the automaker only building 250 examples.