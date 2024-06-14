Volkswagen is planning to revitalize its US lineup by making updates across the range for the 2025 model year. It all starts in the coming weeks with the new Jetta and its sporty GLI sibling. The compact sedan duo is scheduled to premiere in late Q2 2024, so we'll see the cars near the end of the month.

Through the first quarter of the year, Jetta sales jumped 185 percent to 13,024 units, making it the third best-selling product after the Tiguan and Atlas. The 2025 Jetta is expected to be a mid-cycle facelift, so it's unlikely to bring any major changes. Most 2025 VWs are getting a voice assistant with ChatGPT, so the Golf with a trunk lid will likely have it.

Speaking of which, the facelifted GTI and R hot hatches will also be available for the 2025 model year. Details about the US-spec models aren’t being disclosed but the cars will be launched here early next year. When they do eventually arrive, both will do away with the six-speed manual gearbox since VW is going DSG-only with its sporty Golfs.

Elsewhere, the Taos small crossover is getting a "major refresh" for the 2025MY and will be unveiled near the end of the third quarter. The bigger Tiguan is transitioning to the next generation, with details to be disclosed later this year. It’s expected to be an American equivalent of the upcoming Tayron, likely with a three-row layout. The two-row Tiguan is already on sale in Europe.

As for the Atlas and Atlas Sport, the SUVs underwent significant updates for the 2024MY so the changes are limited. Going forward, VW is giving both standard 15W wireless charging and Light Assist, plus two colors: Mountain Lake Blue and Avocado Green. For the Atlas, Pure Grey is no longer exclusive to the Peak Edition. The SEL Premium R-Line trim receives four-way lumbar support, massaging front seats, and perforated headrests.

The ID. Buzz finally arrives in the US for the 2025MY in Pro S, Pro S Plus, 1st Edition trim levels, rear- or all-wheel drive (with 282 hp and 335 hp, respectively), and with six or seven seats. It gets 20-inch wheels, 12.9-inch infotainment, and a 91-kWh battery as standard, plus an optional panoramic glass roof and a head-up display. VW also charges extra for a Harman Kardon sound system and a surround camera. Details about pricing and EPA range are still not available.

The ID.4 is going through minor tweaks as well, with the S trim level with the 62-kWh battery receiving standard front ventilated seats and a 12.9-inch touchscreen with illuminated sliders. The ID.4 S and S Plus have an optional Black Package with dark accents, including the 20-inch wheels. The ID.4 S Plus also gains an auto-dimming mirror on the driver's side.

The first 2025MY VWs will be at dealers in September. As a refresher, the Arteon has been discontinued and the fully electric ID.7 has been delayed indefinitely.