The 2025 Nissan Leaf will cost the same as last year's model. The EV's final year is a carryover as the automaker prepares to replace the hatchback with a crossover. The entry-level S trim will start at $29,280 (all prices include the $1,140 destination charge).

The Leaf S features a 40.0-kilowatt-hour battery that can provide up to 149 miles of range. The SV Plus, with its larger 60.0-kWh battery and up to 212 miles of range, costs $37,330. Nissan's Safety Shield 360 is standard across the range, with the SV Plus also coming with ProPilot Plus and the company's Intelligent Around View Monitor.

Trim Price Battery Range Leaf S $29,280 40.0 kWh 149 Miles Leaf SV Plus $37,330 60.0 kWh 212 Miles

Nissan updated the second-generation Leaf for 2023, giving it a refreshed grille, front bumper, and headlights. The automaker also simplified the lineup to just two trims. The S still packs the 147-horsepower electric motor, while the SV Plus uses the 214-hp one.

Nissan's 8.0-inch infotainment display is standard across both trims and includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Customers who choose the SV Plus trim get an EV with 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, fog lights, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, and heated front seats.

The Leaf will be the cheapest electric car in America in its final model year. Chevrolet discontinued the slightly cheaper Bolt at the end of 2023, leaving the Leaf as the only sub-$30,000 EV in the market. That could change before the last Leaf leaves the factory, but that'll likely be a brand-new car arriving for the 2026 model year.