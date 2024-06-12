It was only a matter of time before another electric hypercar challenged the Rimac Nevera. A lesser-known brand has now taken down the all-conquering Croatian beast. On June 8, Japan's Aspark in a new SP600 hit 438.7 km/h per the onboard Racelogic V-Box. That works out to 272.6 mph, thus improving the Nevera's record by 16.6 mph.

Manufactured in Italy by Manifattura Automobili Torino, the Aspark SP600 was pushed to its limits at the ATP proving ground in Papenburg. It's the same German test track where the Nevera set the previous top speed record in 2022 and 23 additional records the year after. It's a great place to test a hypercar's capabilities thanks to a pair of 2.4-mile straights. Before the record-breaking run, the Aspark SP600 had reached speeds of 261.4 mph and 267.1 mph, already surpassing the Nevera.

Behind the wheel of the new EV speed king was Marc Basseng, the 45-year-old German racing driver who set a Nürburgring lap record in 2010 with a Pagani Zonda R, crossing the finish line in 6 minutes and 47 seconds. That lap time was subsequently improved by other cars, and the AMG One currently holds the title with a 6:35 lap. In 2012, the very same Marc Basseng won the 24-hour endurance race while piloting an Audi R8 LMS ultra.

Details about the car have not been disclosed but it’s being touted as a newly developed vehicle rather than a variation of the previous Owl. It’s described as a production-intent prototype equipped with bespoke Bridgestone Potenza Race tires. The absence of side mirrors to unlock more speed by reducing drag clearly tells us it's not a road-legal vehicle. M.A.T. engineered and built the car at home in Torino, Italy where it underwent virtual and physical tests as well as aero optimizations in the wind tunnel.

If M.A.T. doesn't ring a bell, it's the same company behind the Apollo Intensa Emozione (IE) and Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus’ SCG003C and SCG003S. The previous Aspark Owl was advertised with a top speed of 257 mph, so 15.6 mph lower than that of the new SP600. Also developed with M.A.T., the old electric hypercar had a quad-motor setup with 1,953 hp and 1,416 lb-ft of instant torque.

Although the SP600 is faster than a 267.8-mph Bugatti Veyron Super Sport, it still lags behind the 304.7-mph Chiron Super Sport. Koenigsegg is planning to test the Jesko Absolut later this year and see if it can really hit the claimed 330 mph. Hennessey also believes its Venom F5 can smash the 300-mph barrier.