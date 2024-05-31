Hyundai will head to this year's Pike Peak hill climb with four Ioniq 5 Ns. Two of them will be very close to showroom stock, as revealed by Hyundai back in April. The South Korean brand announced Friday it will additionally campaign two upgraded models in hopes of capturing the modified electric SUV/Crossover record. Say hello to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Time Attack Spec.

Visually speaking, the differences between a standard Ioniq 5 N are obvious. Hyundai adds an aggressive aero kit that includes a gigantic spoiler, side sills, and fender flares. You'll find 18-inch forged wheels with Yokohama slicks under the arches, backed by six-piston brakes for the front and four-piston clamps at the rear. The suspension is upgraded with three-way adjustable dampers. Ride height and camber are also adjustable.

There's a bit more power, too. Hyundai retuned the EV powertrain to get an additional 37 horsepower from the rear motor in full overboost mode. That gives the TA Spec a total of 678 hp, but the components are still production items found in the standard Ioniq 5 N. As such, we pinged Hyundai to ask about a possible production version of the TA Spec. We've yet to hear back, but we will update the post if more news is available.

All Hyundai Ioniq 5s at Pike Peak wear a special wrap and get the necessary safety equipment to participate. That includes upgraded external speakers capable of producing 120 decibels of sound, emitting tones produced through Hyundai's N Active Sound+ system. Aside from the safety requirement of EVs emitting sound while racing, Hyundai states the engine sound will enhance driver feedback.

In addition to the race-prepped models. Hyundai will campaign two production-spec Ioniq 5 Ns with an eye on getting a production EV record. The only changes from stock are safety-related with roll cages and gear necessary to compete. And for the gamers out there, Hyundai is working with the Gran Turismo franchise on upcoming hill climb action in GT7. More details on that endeavor will come later.

“We are investing in the future of motorsport with our first ever electric Pikes Peak racer and collaboration with Gran Turismo," said Till Wartenberg, vice president and head of N Brand at Hyundai. "Motorsport passion continues to be at Hyundai N’s core as we move into the future."