Celebrities like Elvis Presley helped make the BMW 507 an iconic car. He owned two examples, and now, 65 years later, there’s a modern interpretation based on the new G29 BMW Z4 that gives the legendary model a contemporary twist. Whether it pleases everyone's tastes is another story.

The Estella-Fahrzeugtechnik Roadster Tender 5.7 has an all-carbon-fiber body made in cooperation with ds-Fasertechnik GmbH. It doesn’t look much like the original 507, with its mustache-like grille and pointy headlights, but the body helps convey the vintage design while embodying the spirit of the original.

The interior is completely reupholstered, but you can still see the modern BMW bits. The dashboard-mounted screens and familiar center console are hard to hide under a layer of supple leather.

Gallery: Estella-Fahrzeugtechnik Roadster Tender 5.7

Under the hood is BMW’s B58 engine. The turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine usually delivers 335 horsepower and 368 pound-feet of torque. However, in the 5.7, several upgrades, such as a larger turbo, an aftermarket intake, and a new exhaust system, increase the output to 500 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque.

The Tender 5.7 wears 20-inch Alpina wheels and comes with fully adjustable coilovers. Estella-Fahrzeugtechnik will only make 15 examples, each in a unique color combination. The company says two slots have already been reserved. The price will start at 288,000 ($312,543 at today’s exchange rate).

