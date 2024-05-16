If it feels like Ford issues a recall every other day, that's because it nearly does. The folks at Carscoops brought our attention to the latest, a recall of the 2024 F-150 over incorrect fasteners used in the steering system that could lead a steering failure. It only potentially affects a small number of trucks, 385, but this is Ford's 25th recall issued in 2024 per data from the Department of Transportation.

The F-150 recall was issued last Friday, towards the end of the 19th week of 2024. So Ford is averaging more than one recall per week. To be fair, some of these affect a small number of vehicles. The smallest, affecting 9 Mavericks, is over incorrect tire labels in the doorsills. But the largest is for nearly 1.9 million Explorers over A-pillar trim that could detach. Only one recall, however, advises owners to park their cars until remedied—a fuel leak potentially affecting 217 Mavericks. In total, Ford has recalled nearly 3 million vehicles this year.

Also in fairness to Ford, FCA US—the American arm of Stellantis—has had a similarly recall-filled 2024. It's issued 21 recalls this year, though only affecting a little over a million cars. Moving down the list is Hyundai and BMW tied with 11 so far this year. (Forest River, Inc., with 24 recalls, manufacturers RVs and the like.)

Quality issues have dogged Ford for some time now. The automaker has led in number of individual recalls from 2021 in 2023, though not necessarily in total number of vehicles recalled. In each of those years, Ford has averaged over one recall a week, remarkably issuing 68 recalls in 2022. So far this year, it's matching that record of around 1.3 recalls per week.

Ford CEO Jim Farley is at least aware of the problem. In a conference this past February, he told analysts he "regrets" not addressing quality issues sooner into his tenure.