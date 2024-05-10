If you want more from your Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS, you'll have to turn to Manthey Racing. The Nürburgring-based shop, a Porsche subsidiary, runs race cars, but also does development work on its road cars. Porsche confirmed Friday that the Manthey Racing handling kit for the 718 Cayman GT4 RS is coming to the U.S. And it won't be cheap.

Specifically, $53,946 plus the cost of installation at a Manthey-approved Porsche dealer. And add another $5,890 if you want a larger carbon-fiber Gurney flap for the rear wing, and carbon front-fender vents. A hell of a lot of money on top of a car that already carries a $163,650 MSRP, and one that routinely sells for above that.

The kit includes manually adjustable coilovers replacing the stock suspension components, an upgraded braking system with stainless-steel lines and new pads, and heavily revised aerodynamics. You get a new front underbody panel, dive planes ahead of the front tires, a bigger rear wing, and aero discs for the rear wheels. With the wing set to maximum attack, downforce at 124 mph increases from 196 pounds to 372 pounds.

On the Nürburgring Nordschliefe, all these changes add up to a six-second improvement in lap time. At least in the hands of Porsche factory driver Jörg Bergmeister. Your mileage may vary.

With the Cayman set to go all-electric in the not-too-distant future, the 718 GT4 RS MR will be the ultimate iteration of Porsche's mid-engine sports car. As a reminder, the GT4 RS gets the same 4.0-liter, 9,000-rpm flat-six as the GT3, complete with wacky intake system with ducts running through the interior. The standard car is wicked around a track, so this should be something very special.

Worth the money? Surely for some.