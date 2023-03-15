Listen to this article

Germany's Sport Auto magazine routinely does the Supertest that includes lapping a model around the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Now, it's time for the BMW M4 CSL to take a run around the famous track.

Sport Auto's driver Christian Gebhardt hustles the M4 CSL around the 'Ring in 7 minutes and 17.08 seconds. To put that time into perspective, BMW's Jörg Weidinger ran the coupe around the course in 2022 and managed a time of 7:15.677 around the 12.8-mile (20.6-kilometer) configuration. This was the fastest time ever around the circuit for a street-legal BMW.

Gallery: 2023 BMW M4 CSL

53 Photos

The M4 CSL has a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six that makes 543 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic routes the power to the rear wheels. The official specs say the coupe hits 60 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds and 120 mph in 10.5 seconds. The electronically limited top speed is 191 mph.

In addition to the plentiful power, the M4 CSL also goes on a diet that eliminates 240 pounds. This includes installing carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic pieces for the hood, roof, trunk, and portions of the interior. The brakes are carbon-ceramic units. The cabin doesn't have rear seats.

The M4 CSL's suspension is 0.3 inches lower than the M4 Competition. There are revisions to the anti-roll bars, wheel camber settings, and dampers. A strut brace connects the towers underneath the hood. The engine and transmission mounts are stiffer than the regular pieces.

BMW plans to build 1,000 units of the M4 CSL worldwide. In the United States, prices start at $140,895 after the $995 destination charge.

After launching the M4 CSL, BMW introduced the even hotter 3.0 CSL. We don't yet know how fast it can lap the Nordschleife. The model makes 553 hp and 404 lb-ft and comes with a six-speed manual. Aesthetically, it gains a prominent wing and wider rear fenders. The company is making just 50 of them.