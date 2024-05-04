Paying $450,000 for pretty much anything seems like a huge sum, never mind an old Dodge pickup truck. But before you decide to trek out and find a cheaper 1953 Power Wagon crew cab of your own, there's something you should know. Dodge didn't build a crew cab Power Wagon for 1953, or any year, for that matter. This is a highly customized restomod, and if you have some spare cash, it can be yours.

According to Mecum's auction listing, this old truck has been thoroughly rebuilt and upgraded beyond the extra doors in back. A Cummins 2.8-liter four-cylinder turbo diesel sits underhood, connected to a five-speed manual transmission. Four-wheel disc brakes provide stopping power, while Bilstein shocks and Warn axle hubs contribute to the Power Wagon's four-wheel-drive system. It all rides on a set of gigantic 39-inch BFGoodrich tires. For comparison, 1953 Power Wagons originally had flathead inline-six engines with four-speed non-synchronized manual gearboxes.

Gallery: 1953 Dodge Power Wagon For Sale

7 Photos

Moving inside, the old Power Wagon interior is dressed up with black leather bucket seats in front and a leather bench in the back. There's black carpeting in there too, and while the dash has an original look, it's decked out with retro-modern gauges and a touchscreen infotainment system. It also has air conditioning, and for days when fresh air is desired, the custom four-door cab has a fabric roof that slides open. The bed is redone with wood flooring, while the exterior wears a bright shade of red with black on the fenders and running boards. The big front bumper is also black, and it's crowned with a 16,500-pound Warn winch.

Specific details of the build aren't mentioned in the auction listing. Photos show a properly clean truck inside and out, and the odometer reads just one mile since the restoration. It's scheduled for auction on May 17; Mecum estimates it could bring between $350,000 and $450,000 when the hammer falls.