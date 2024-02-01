"RB17" sounds like the name of a Red Bull Racing Formula 1 car. However, the "RB16" used in 2020 was superseded by the "RB16B" and RB18 in the following seasons. In 2024, we'll finally get to see an "RB17", but it won't be an F1 car. Instead, Red Bull will be using the alphanumeric designation for a hypercar.

Initially announced in 2022, the RB17 will be the work of Red Bull Advanced Technologies, the engineering arm of Red Bull Racing Group. The Mercedes-AMG One and Aston Martin Valkyrie rival has been penned by none other than F1 engineer and designer Adrian Newey. In the latest episode of the company's podcast, the Global Chief Technical Officer talked to great length about the hotly anticipated hypercar.

Initially advertised with a twin-turbo V8 engine, the new hypercar will now feature a naturally aspirated V10 that will rev to a screaming 15,000 rpm. The combustion engine alone will produce a whopping 1,000 horsepower, further supplemented by an electric motor delivering an extra 200 hp. And if that isn't impressive enough, Newey shared that the engineering team is aiming for a curb weight of less than 900 kilograms (1,984 pounds). To put that figure into perspective, the lightest ND-generation Mazda MX-5 Miata was a Japan-only special edition that weighed 990 kg (2,182 lbs).

Touted as one of the most aerodynamic cars ever made, the Aston Martin RB17 is poised to achieve lap times comparable to those of an F1 car, according to Newey. It'll be able generate an intentionally limited peak downforce of 1,700 kilograms (3,747 pounds) at 150 mph (241 km/h). Remarkably, at 120 mph (193 km/h), the downforce figure will be equivalent to the weight of the car.

This two-seater hypercar is getting a more spacious cabin than the Valkyrie, particularly in terms of legroom for taller individuals. Additional tidbits shared during the podcast reveal features such as active suspension and bespoke Michelin tires. Production will be capped at 50 examples, but technically only 49 units will be available since Newey has dibs on one.

With the design and technical specifications now finalized, Red Bull plans to conduct testing of various components in 2024. A full-size scale model will be showcased this summer, but on-track testing is not slated to commence until later in 2025. The production of customer cars is scheduled to kick off in 2026. Those 49 people fortunate enough to claim one will also receive training that will include using Red Bull's F1 simulator.

Price? £5 million, or about $6.3M at current exchange rates, plus taxes. The RB17 is touted as a "track car" but we've reached out to Red Bull to find out whether it will be street legal.