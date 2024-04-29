The Tesla Cybertruck arrived about five months ago, missing some key features you’d expect to find on a modern pickup. That will soon change with a software update that enables the electric pickup’s locking differentials and other off-road-oriented features to help owners avoid any embarrassment on the trails.

The new features are accessible through the new Off-Road Mode, which improves handling over rocks, gravel, deep snow, and sand. The locking diffs are available on the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive model. The triple-motor truck has a front-locking differential, while a virtual rear-locked diff is always on in Overland mode.

Trail Assist makes managing low-speed cruising over uneven surfaces easier so the driver can focus on steering and keeping it shiny side up. A new Baja Mode improves the vehicle’s balance and handling when the driver sets the Stability Assist to Minimal.

It works with hill ascent and descent control, but not all the updates make it a better off-roader. Tesla also improved the truck’s ability to estimate a payload and adjust the adaptive suspension accordingly.

The Cybertruck also performs better on slippery surfaces, and a new CyberTent Mode levels the suspension so you can sleep on a flat surface. It also keeps the lights on and the outlets powered.

Tesla said on X (formerly Twitter) that the over-the-air updates are “rolling out soon.”