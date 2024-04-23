The updated Tesla Model 3 "Highland" went on sale in the US in January. So it was only a matter of time before a fresh Performance model followed suit. It's finally here, and Tesla is calling it the most powerful Model 3 to date.

The new Model 3 Performance has 510 horsepower and 546 pound-feet of torque. That gives it a 0-60 mph time of 2.9 seconds—the previous model did it in 3.1 seconds—and a top speed 163 miles per hour.

The Model 3 Performance uses Tesla's new fourth-generation drive unit, which yields improvements of 22 percent in continuous power, 32 percent in peak power, and 16 percent in peak torque. And that's while still delivering 296 miles of range.

But it's not just about speed. Tesla upgraded the suspension for better body control with a new Track Mode with adaptive dampers. Track Mode V3 also tweaks the powertrain. The new high-performance brakes have a sharper pedal feel, improved stopping power, and better heat management, too. New 20-inch forged wheels also help shed weight.

Slight visual tweaks to the front and rear fascia differentiate the Performance model from the rest of the Model 3 range, while also reducing drag. The new diffuser and a carbon fiber spoiler yields a five percent decrease in drag and a 36 percent reduction in lift compared to the previous Performance model.

Those carbon fiber accents carry over to the cabin with a unique weave pattern on the dash. That extra carbon fiber inside goes with sporty bucket seats that have improved bolstering and a ventilation function.

Tesla does offer its Full Self-Driving driver assistance tech on the Model 3 Performance for an extra $8,000, while paint options like Deep Blue metallic and Ultra Red cost anywhere from $1,000 to $2,000 extra.

The new Tesla Model 3 costs $54,380 with destination. And yes, it still qualifies for a $7,500 federal tax credit. You can order your new Model 3 Performance today, Tesla just asks for a $250 deposit.