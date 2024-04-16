Ford has new pricing for its 2024 F-150 Lightning. Prices for three of the four available trims received cuts, with the extended-range Flash trim getting the largest discount—$5,500.

The entry-level XLT now starts at $65,090 (prices include the $2,095 destination charge), which is $2,000 cheaper than before. The new Flash trim now starts at $70,090, down from $75,590. Ford also trimmed the Lariat’s price by $2,200, which now starts at $79,090. The cost for the top-tier Platinum trim remains unchanged at $87,090.

2024 F-150 Lightning Trim Old 2024 Price (w/dest.) New 2024 Price (w/dest.) Difference XLT $67,090 $65,090 -$2,000 Flash $75,590 $70,090 -$5,550 Lariat $81,590 $79,090 -$2,500 Platinum $87,090 $87,090 +/-$0

The price cuts coincide with Ford's updates to the F-150 Lightning. They include a new Vapor Injection Pump System helps the F-150 optimize energy consumption. The automaker also tweaked the charging speed display in the instrument cluster.

The XLT trim and above now come standard with Smart Hitch and On-Board Scales, a 360-degree camera, trailer backup assist, and trailer hitch assist, which were key features previously offered in the Tow Technology Package. An optional Max Trailer Tow Package is available for the XLT, Flash, and Lariat for $1,100. In the Platinum, it's standard. Available to order this May is a new Black Package exclusive to the Platinum trim that costs $8,000.

The Flash and Lariat offer the most range of the lineup at up to 320 miles on a single charge. The Platinum is good for 300 miles, while the XLT can travel 240 miles. Other updates Ford made to the truck include the ability to use the Pro Power OnBaord system when the pickup is turned off and a new Walk Away lock function. Ford BlueCruise is also available on select trims.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox.

Gallery: 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash