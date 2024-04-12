Kia debuted its refreshed K5 sedan late last year for the South Korean market, and now we get a peek at the version destined for North America. Visually speaking, it's the same sedan inside and out. But we get a new standard engine under the hood. The EX trim also has more standard equipment—a lot of it. In fact, it's now the most expensive K5 in the lineup, starting at $35,645.

That's an increase of $5,000 compared to last year. For that price, you get the spiffy Bose stereo, a 10-way power driver's seat, a heated steering wheel, power folding mirrors, and the company's Digital Key 2.0 that turns a smartphone into a key. These are features that were previously part of the EX Premium Package, a $3,600 add-on that also included a plethora of driver-assist systems. Kia doesn't specify whether the 2025 model gets these features standard, but we've contacted the automaker to learn more about EX pricing and to confirm it's accurate.

We will update the post when new information comes in. For now, here's a price breakdown for other trims, which have far lower year-over-year increases. All prices include a $1,155 destination fee.

Model/Trim 2024 Price 2025 Price Increase Kia K5 LXS $26,745 $28,145 $1,400 Kia K5 GT-Line FWD $28,245 $29,145 $900 Kia K5 GT-Line AWD $29,845 $30,745 $900 Kia K5 EX $30,645 $35,645 $5,000 Kia K5 GT $33,145 $34,245 $1,100

As for the engine, say goodbye to the 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. A naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-pot is now standard for everything save the GT. It makes 191 horsepower—11 more than the turbo. But torque is down slightly to 181 pound-feet. Those wanting boost can still get the GT and its turbocharged 2.5-liter engine, making 290 hp and 311 lb-ft of twist. Everything in the K5 family is front-wheel drive save for the GT-Line, which offers an all-wheel drive option. An eight-speed automatic manages the power in all trims save for the GT, which gets a dual-clutch transmission.

On the outside, the 2025 K5 is nearly indistinguishable from the outgoing model. Headlights are restyled and the front fascia is tweaked to accommodate them. It's the same story at the back, with sharper taillights stretching downward into a new bumper. The bigger news comes inside, with an available curved display housing a 12-inch driver screen and a 12.3-inch center infotainment unit. The Connected Car Navigation Cockpit and over-the-air updates are now available too. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard across the lineup.

The 2025 Kia K5 will reach dealerships in the second quarter of this year.