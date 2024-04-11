After sister brand Hyundai launched the Santa Cruz in 2021, Kia will have a pickup of its own in 2025. Announced today to go by the "Tasman" moniker, the newcomer is going to be a more capable truck by riding on a ladder frame instead of having a unibody construction. It's touted as a global model, but for now, availability is confirmed only in South Korea, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East.

We've asked Kia whether it has any intention of bringing the Tasman to the United States and we'll update this article once we hear back. We wouldn't hold our breath since the truck won't be made in the US, at least not as far as we know. By importing it from somewhere else, it means the pickup would be subjected to the 25-percent Chicken Tax established back in 1964. We'd reckon that would make it too expensive.

In the meantime, there's a new teaser video to highlight the model's name, which was originally proposed by the company's Australian branch. The moniker is an obvious nod to the Tasmania island state and the Tasman Sea. Kia's second body-on-frame vehicle after the Mohave aka Borrego, which is still sold in some markets, the new Tasman will rival the Ford Ranger, Volkswagen Amarok, and Toyota Hilux.

Technical specifications remain shrouded in mystery, but Australian reports indicate it'll be initially sold with a turbodiesel engine. It's supposedly a 2.2-liter, four-cylinder unit borrowed from the Sorento, linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Both two- and four-wheel-drive derivatives are rumored to be in the works. Kia apparently intends to sell the truck in single- and dual-cab configurations as well as a chassis cab variant.

It's unclear whether a more potent six-cylinder is planned and/or whether there will be hybrid powertrains later in the life cycle. Speaking of electrification, Kia has pledged to launch two EV trucks by 2027 with "dedicated" and "strategic" models. The former is likely to sit on a bespoke electric vehicle platform while the other could share its underpinnings with an ICE model.