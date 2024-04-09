At long last, the electric Mercedes G-Class finally has a name. Contrary to reports indicating the off-roader would be the first model to drop the EQ branding, the two letters are sticking around. Rather than being called EQG like the concept, the production version will be known as the "G580 with EQ Technology" once it debuts this month at Auto China in Beijing.

Since it's called the “G580," we can safely assume that it has more power than the G550. For the 2025 model year, the regular G-Class has lost the V-8 in favor of a mild-hybrid, inline-six engine that makes 443 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque. We reckon the electric G is not going to outpunch the AMG G63, which keeps the V-8 packing 577 hp and 627 lb-ft.

Mercedes-Benz EQG At CES

14 Photos

The electric G-Class is expected to have four motors—one at each wheel—and a battery capacity estimated at 100 kWh. That should give it a range of over 200 miles, which isn’t ideal, but not surprising since it'll be a heavy SUV. An optional high-density battery pack benefitting from silicon anode chemistry is due in 2025. We also know it'll have 32-degree approach and 35-degree departure angles, along with 9.8 inches of ground clearance.

The G580 with EQ Technology won't be the first quad-motor EV from Mercedes since that title goes to the SLS AMG Electric Drive from 2012. It's going to need all the power it can get considering G brand boss Emmerich Schiller has said it'll weigh less than 7,716 pounds.

An updated EQS will also attend the 2024 Auto China where the luxury brand intends to unveil (takes a deep breath) the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance with a plug-in hybrid V-8 setup. Without going into details, the three-pointed star mentions new show premieres from Maybach and the E-Class lineup will be there as well.

We'll first see the GT63 S E Performance on April 20 during the AMG Brand Night Event in Shanghai during the Chinese F1 weekend while the electric G premieres on April 24. Auto China starts April 25 with the first press day.