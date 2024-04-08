The Lucid Air is one of the best luxury EVs on sale today. Full stop. And for 2024, the company is expanding its lineup with more trims, and soon, a second electric model. But with the updated trim structure comes updated pricing to go along with it.

Believe it or not, the base Lucid Air is actually more affordable for 2024. The company dropped its base price by $7,500. On the other hand, other trims have gotten pricier while some—like the Grand Touring Performance—have been dropped entirely to make way for the hardcore Air sapphire.

The Lucid Gravity SUV, meanwhile, goes on sale later this year as a 2025 model. While the company hasn't provided an official pricing breakdown for its first SUV, we know that the base model will cost about $80,000 out of the box.

Price Lucid Air Pure $71,400 Lucid Air Touring $85,400 Lucid Air GT $111,400 Lucid Air Sapphire $250,500 Lucid Gravity $80,000 (est.)

Air Pure

$71,400

430 Horsepower

0-60 MPH in 4.5 Seconds

430 Miles of Range

Currently, Lucid only has one vehicle in its lineup: The Air sedan. Soon that will change. But for now, if you want to get your hands on Lucid's luxurious sedan, there are a few ways to do so. The most affordable Lucid Air starts at $71,400 with the $1,500 destination fee included (across all trims)—which makes it more affordable for 2024. The 2023 Lucid Air started at $78,900.

The base Lucid Air Pure has 430 horsepower and will get you to 60 miles per hour in 4.5 seconds while returning an estimated 430 miles of range. But you can no longer get it with a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive layout; a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive version is the only option.

Lucid Air Pure options:

Premium Paint: $800

20-Inch Wheels: $1,750

Stealth Package: $1,750

DreamDrive Premium: $2,000

Surreal Sound Pro: $2,900

Comfort & Convenience Package: $2,500

Upgraded Leather: $3,000

20-Way Adjustable Front Seating: $3,750

DreamDrive Pro Driver Assist: $6,750

Lucid Air Touring

$85,400

620 Horsepower

0-60 MPH in 3.4 Seconds

441 Miles of Range

Up from the Pure model is the Lucid Air Touring. This version starts at $85,400 and comes exclusively in a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup. It has 620 hp, which gets it to 60 mph in a speedy 3.4 seconds. But range is down comparatively; the Air Touring has 411 miles of EPA-estimated range.

Lucid Air Touring options:

Premium Paint: $800

20-Inch Wheels: $1,750

Stealth Package: $1,750

DreamDrive Premium Driver Assist: $2,000

Surreal Sound Pro: $2,900

Comfort & Convenience Package: $3,000

Upgraded Leather: $3,000

21-Inch Wheels: $3,500

Front Seat Upgrade: $3,750

DreamDrive Pro Driver Assist: $6,750

Lucid Air Grand Touring

$111,400

819 Horsepower

0-60 MPH in 3.0 Seconds

516 Miles of Range

The Air Grand Touring is the most premium of the bunch and has a whopping 819 hp, getting it to 60 mph in 3.0 seconds. The Air GT also has the best estimated driving range at 516 miles. Lucid used to offer an even more powerful Grand Touring Performance model that packed 1,050 hp, but that version has been discontinued for the 2024 model year to make way for something even more powerful.

Lucid Air Grand Touring options:

Premium Paint: $800

21-Inch Wheels: $1,750

Stealth Package: $1,750

DreamDrive Premium Driver Assist: $2,000

Surreal Sound Pro: $2,900

20-Way Adjustable Front Seating: $3,750

Upgraded Leather: $5,500

DreamDrive Pro Driver Assist: $6,750

Air Sapphire

$250,500

1,234 Horsepower

0-60 MPH in 1.89 Seconds

427 Miles of Range

The Lucid Air Sapphire is the brand's first true performance car. Unlike other Air models, the Sapphire packs a tri-motor setup with 1,234 hp—one motor on the front and two motors on the rear. That's enough power to launch it to 60 mph in 1.89 seconds and on to a top speed of 205 mph.

Even with all that power, the Lucid Air Sapphire still has excellent range. The Sapphire will go 427 miles between charges. But you will have to pay for all that performance. The Lucid Air Sapphire costs $250,500 with destination, which makes it $139,000 more expensive than the next-best Air, the Grand Touring. But at least there are no optional add-ons; everything comes standard.

Gravity

$80,000 (est.)

0-60 MPH in 3.5 Seconds (est.)

440 Miles of Range (est.)

Lucid will soon introduce a second electric model in the Gravity SUV. Originally announced back in November of 2022, Lucid released official details on its three-row last year. The electric SUV will have a 900-volt electrical architecture and be able to hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. The maximum driving range will be 440 miles and pricing will start “under $80,000,” Lucid notes.

The Lucid Gravity goes on sale later this year as a 2025 model.

Lucid Air Tax Credits

The Lucid Air does not qualify for the US government's $7,500 federal tax credit. Only electric sedans under $55,000 are eligible for the available $7,500 credit. SUVs and pickup trucks that start at under $80,000 are eligible, meaning the base Lucid Gravity could qualify if it starts at $80,000.