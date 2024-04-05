There's no such thing as pausing development since automakers work around the clock to engineer new models. It's been only a couple of months since Porsche gave the Taycan a facelift, but work is already underway for the second-generation model. Despite giving the current sports EV substantial tweaks for its mid-cycle revision, more upgrades are planned for the next iteration.

Taycan Manager Charging and Energy System, Sarah Razavi, confirmed in an interview with Australian magazine CarSales that a new Taycan is already being developed. She admitted the J1 platform that also underpins the Audi E-Tron GT has been pushed to the maximum and that Porsche needs to come up with something else. Although not specified, perhaps the next-gen car will switch to the already announced SSP Sport platform that will serve as the basis for a large three-row electric SUV.

"Next generation? Yes, obviously, once we publish one model, we already [start] work on the next one, so we are currently creating ideas [and asking] what should we improve with the next generation. I think we did a great job to really push and squeeze every bit out of the current platform. We're probably going to see an evolution of the platform."

Razavi admitted the J1 architecture "definitely has some limitations" and that the goal for a follow-up to today's Taycan will be to achieve greater range. Meanwhile, the revised model introduced in February promises up to 421 miles of WLTP range, a jump of 109 miles or 35 percent. EPA figures are not out yet. Asked if solid-state batteries are planned, Taycan product specialist Mayk Wienkötter suggested the technology might not be ready in time:

"We've been working on it, of course, but giving a timeframe when it's ready? It's way too early, too early [to confirm]. It's not ready in one or two years. It's coming but it will take time."

Porsche could easily cram in a bigger battery but that increases the weight of an already heavy EV that has sports car aspirations. Razavi mentioned that the engineers need to "find the sweet spot" so as not to overburden the Taycan but also avoid giving owners range anxiety.

With a second-generation Taycan confirmed, you're probably wondering where does that leave the Panamera. An Autocar report from September 2022 alleged the latter will evolve into a larger EV positioned above the Taycan while using the same SSP Sport platform. It's too soon to know for sure but an electric Panamera might not necessarily spell the end of the gasoline model.

After all, the new Macan EV will peacefully coexist with the ICE model for several years, and so will the electric and gas Boxster and Cayman sports cars. That said, the first-gen crossover and the current 718 models have been phased out in the European Union due to stricter cybersecurity regulations.