A Porsche being expensive isn't news. They always have been, and always will be. But, what is newsworthy is just how much more the new Taycan costs than its predecessor. At the bottom end, the rear-wheel drive model rises from $92,550 to $101,395; at the top, the Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo jumps from $199,150 to $213,695.

Model 2025 Price 2024 Price Difference Taycan $101,395 $92,550 $8,845 Taycan 4 Cross Turismo $113,095 $103,550 $9,545 Taycan 4S $120,495 $113,150 $7,345 Taycan 4S Cross Turismo $127,195 $119,850 $7,345 Taycan Turbo $175,595 $162,450 $13,145 Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo $178,295 $165,050 $13,245 Taycan Turbo S $210,995 $196,550 $14,445 Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo $213,695 $199,150 $14,545

It's a big jump year-to-year. To be fair, the 2025 Taycan brings a number of big improvements across the board, though. All models get a new, lighter more energy-dense battery pack and reworked motors. Power rises, with the base model making 483 horsepower vs 402 for the outgoing version and the Turbo S jumping from 750 hp to an astonishing 938 hp.

Entry-level models get more standard features, too, like air suspension, blind-spot monitoring, a heated steering wheel, and Porsche Intelligent Range Manager that helps with route-planning and battery preheating. All models also get a number of tweaks that promise big improvements in range, though official EPA figures aren't out quite yet. Also worth noting is that Taycan delivery cost rises from $1,650 to $1,995.

It's more than the average facelift, which just consists of new exterior and interior trim and maybe a few minor mechanical tweaks. Still, this is a substantial price increase for an already expensive car.