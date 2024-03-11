The latest iteration of the Porsche Taycan is here, and it doesn't hold anything back. Billed as the most powerful production model in Porsche's history, the Turbo GT delivers a 1,092-horsepower kick in the butt, albeit for a few seconds in Attack Mode. It's not just a straight-line scorcher either, having set new lap records for production EVs at Laguna Seca and the Nürburgring in range-topping Weissach Package trim. Thanks to Porsche's new configurator, we get to see exactly how many extras the Turbo GT has in store.

After spending a few minutes playing with the configurator, we've come to the conclusion that it's not what you can get on the Turbo GT, but rather, what you can't. We've grown accustomed to complex Porsche configurators overflowing with options that occasionally add nearly $100,000 to the sticker price. Here, the options list is surprisingly short. But that doesn't mean it's cheap. We came up with $54,850 in extras, with one option accounting for more than half of the upcharges.

Gallery: 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT

27 Photos

That pricey feature is Porsche's Paint To Sample Plus, available through the company's Exclusive Manufaktur program. For $30,020, you can choose a custom color applied to the Taycan right from the factory. Otherwise, there are five no-cost color choices, including the lovely Purple Sky Metallic launch color shown above. Volcano Grey Metallic, Shade Green Metallic, White, and Black are your other choices. Pale Blue Metallic, lifted from the 911 Dakar, is $2,850. For our purposes of finding the most expensive Taycan Turbo GT on the planet, we opt for the Paint To Sample Plus in a handsome blue.

We also choose the not-so-handsome Full Taycan Design Wrap for $11,400, adding bold branding on either side with big ol' stripes cascading over the car. Frankly, the much smaller Taycan Exterior Decal Set for $1,210 looks better, but with an unlimited budget, we prefer to throw taste out the window.

Those two options take us most of the way to the $54,850 upcharge. More exterior tweaks like painted exterior mirrors, painted wheels, black door handles, and black badges add $2,570. An illuminated Porsche logo in the taillight strip is $460, and illuminated carbon fiber door sills with bespoke lettering are $3,070. The GT Interior Package with Voltage Blue accents is a $940 bump, and other features like snazzy pedals and custom-colored owner manuals are factored in, too.

That takes the Turbo GT's price to an eye-watering $284,845. But if we're truly checking every box, we must include the Porsche Experience Center Delivery. For $2,000, you can pick up your car from Porsche in either Atlanta or Los Angeles and have a VIP experience in the process. That takes us to the final price of $286,845.

What's your choice setup for the supremely powerful Taycan Turbo GT? Share your configurations with us in the comments below.