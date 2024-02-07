There are few more reliable time-wasters than a Porsche car configurator. The limitless bounty of options make these perfect daydreaming tools. On Tuesday, Porsche revealed the heavily revised 2025 Taycan, and inevitably, we're playing with its configurator.

For this fantasy scenario, I've gone a little extreme with a Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo. Like myself, it's sporty and practical. While there's a great selection of standard colors available for the new Taycan, I went with Signal Yellow from the expansive Paint-to-Sample palette. It's a crazy $13,150, but I'm not spending real money here, so why not have some fun.

Signal Yellow is a lovely shade that was popular in early "longhood" 911s, and it's the perfect match for the optional "Pepita" interior trim. This houndstooth-esque cloth was also available in early 911s, and it's recently made a comeback as Porsche embraces retro colors and materials. And in the Turbo S, it's a no-cost option. I think it's fun to reference the original 911 with a car that has, uh, over 800 more horsepower.

Otherwise, I didn't go too crazy. I added Porsche's InnoDrive drive-assist system, surround-view cameras, "Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass," and deleted the standard yellow paint on the brake calipers for gloss black. The only other big-ticket item is Porsche Active Ride, the automaker's new fully active suspension system, which costs $7,140. It's a lot of money, but a fascinating piece of technology.

When you add in the $1,995 destination fee, my Taycan costs a not-insubstantial $241,205. That's 911 GT3 RS money. Obviously, the Signal Yellow paint is a very expensive option, and getting rid of that brings the MSRP to $227,775... which is still a lot of money. But as I said before, the Porsche configurator lets us live in a wonderful fantasy land, and why not take full advantage? I bet you, dear reader, will too.