The Rivian R2 is the brand's new entry-level electric SUV. But it has a sibling. During the launch event for the R2, Rivian debuted the new R3—an even more compact SUV—with a performance-oriented R3X trim.

Details on the sporty SUV are still slim, but we know it will have a tri-motor setup. And if the R2 can go 300 miles on a charge while still hitting 60 miles per hour in under three seconds, the R3X should be even quicker.

From a visual standpoint, the R3X looks properly rugged. Bigger wheels and tires and a slight ride height increase should help it on the trail, and extra cladding around the bumpers and wheel wells will help protect it from the elements. It also has orange accents dotting the exterior; the mirror caps, bumpers, tow hooks, and more.

The interior features two-tone black-and-beige seats with orange inserts and aluminum accents. CEO RJ Scaringe calls the interior “rugged playful—because it looks rugged and it looks playful.” Other Earth-friendly materials like cork and anodized metal are found throughout.

There still isn't a ton of info in the Rivian R3X, but we should know more about the full line of Rivian's new SUVs—R2, R3, and R3X—in the coming weeks.